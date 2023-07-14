Analysis of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP): Selected Notes

After finishing at $31.81 in the prior trading day, International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) closed at $31.83, up 0.06%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2508620 shares were traded. IP stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.55.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on July 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $33 from $35 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Magness Allison B. sold 3,300 shares for $31.75 per share. The transaction valued at 104,786 led to the insider holds 21,055 shares of the business.

Saab Joseph R. sold 1,705 shares of IP for $60,273 on Mar 21. The SVP, GC and Corp. Secretary now owns 1,671 shares after completing the transaction at $35.35 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Sutton Mark S, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 85,000 shares for $34.58 each. As a result, the insider received 2,938,960 and left with 143,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IP now has a Market Capitalization of 11.05B and an Enterprise Value of 16.53B. As of this moment, International’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IP has reached a high of $45.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.60.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.92M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 349.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 346.48M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.10% stake in the company. Shares short for IP as of Jun 29, 2023 were 9.37M with a Short Ratio of 9.37M, compared to 9.83M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.70% and a Short% of Float of 3.09%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, IP’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.85, compared to 1.85 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.82%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.60. The current Payout Ratio is 50.80% for IP, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1014:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $1.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3 and $1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.3. EPS for the following year is $2.26, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.55 and $1.07.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $4.9B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.04B to a low estimate of $4.8B. As of the current estimate, International Paper Company’s year-ago sales were $5.39B, an estimated decrease of -9.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.92B, a decrease of -7.80% over than the figure of -$9.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.8B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.16B, down -6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.25B and the low estimate is $18.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.