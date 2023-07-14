Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Zillow Group Inc. (ZG)

In the latest session, Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) closed at $53.30 up 2.21% from its previous closing price of $52.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 710554 shares were traded. ZG stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.47.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Zillow Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on July 11, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $62 from $42 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when Daimler Susan sold 10,814 shares for $45.49 per share. The transaction valued at 491,908 led to the insider holds 61,515 shares of the business.

Daimler Susan sold 6,371 shares of ZG for $290,173 on May 22. The President of Zillow now owns 39,777 shares after completing the transaction at $45.55 per share. On May 19, another insider, Wacksman Jeremy, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 7,361 shares for $44.94 each. As a result, the insider received 330,808 and left with 93,256 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZG now has a Market Capitalization of 12.62B and an Enterprise Value of 11.12B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.88 whereas that against EBITDA is 146.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZG has reached a high of $53.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.90.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ZG has traded an average of 455.06K shares per day and 770.45k over the past ten days. A total of 234.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.09M. Insiders hold about 3.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ZG as of Jun 29, 2023 were 921.81k with a Short Ratio of 0.92M, compared to 1.16M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.39% and a Short% of Float of 3.51%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.46 and $0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.07. EPS for the following year is $1.57, with 17 analysts recommending between $2.51 and $0.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $471.71M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $488.5M to a low estimate of $459.21M. As of the current estimate, Zillow Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.01B, an estimated decrease of -53.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $487.72M, an increase of 6.90% over than the figure of -$53.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $507.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $469.77M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.18B, down -69.30% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.25B and the low estimate is $2.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.