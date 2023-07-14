Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Zoetis Inc. (ZTS)

In the latest session, Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) closed at $171.00 down -0.50% from its previous closing price of $171.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1001467 shares were traded. ZTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $172.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $170.94.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Zoetis Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 37.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 96.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on July 12, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $205.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when PECK KRISTIN C sold 13,000 shares for $176.56 per share. The transaction valued at 2,295,335 led to the insider holds 56,843 shares of the business.

Lagano Roxanne sold 4,338 shares of ZTS for $763,228 on Apr 18. The Executive Vice President now owns 26,357 shares after completing the transaction at $175.94 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Lagano Roxanne, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 13,010 shares for $175.00 each. As a result, the insider received 2,276,750 and left with 26,357 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZTS now has a Market Capitalization of 79.02B and an Enterprise Value of 83.66B. As of this moment, Zoetis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZTS has reached a high of $187.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $124.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 172.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 161.56.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ZTS has traded an average of 1.90M shares per day and 1.36M over the past ten days. A total of 463.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 461.18M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ZTS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.19M with a Short Ratio of 2.46M, compared to 3.71M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.69% and a Short% of Float of 0.69%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ZTS is 1.50, from 1.35 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.59.

Earnings Estimates

