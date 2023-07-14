Analysts provide stock recommendations for Aflac Incorporated (AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) closed the day trading at $69.95 down -0.43% from the previous closing price of $70.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1826800 shares were traded. AFL stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.59.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AFL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L sold 500 shares for $69.60 per share. The transaction valued at 34,800 led to the insider holds 27,085 shares of the business.

MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L sold 13,471 shares of AFL for $906,140 on May 19. The Director now owns 27,570 shares after completing the transaction at $67.27 per share. On May 12, another insider, BEAVER STEVEN KENT, who serves as the SVP, CFO, Aflac US of the company, sold 13,118 shares for $66.33 each. As a result, the insider received 870,119 and left with 20,793 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AFL now has a Market Capitalization of 42.27B and an Enterprise Value of 45.88B. As of this moment, Aflac’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AFL has reached a high of $74.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.28.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AFL traded about 2.33M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AFL traded about 2.04M shares per day. A total of 611.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 563.18M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AFL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 11.46M with a Short Ratio of 11.46M, compared to 11M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.90% and a Short% of Float of 1.91%.

Dividends & Splits

AFL’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.68, up from 1.62 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.38. The current Payout Ratio is 23.30% for AFL, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 18, 2018 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.49 and a low estimate of $1.38, while EPS last year was $1.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.44, with high estimates of $1.51 and low estimates of $1.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.95 and $5.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.81. EPS for the following year is $6.07, with 12 analysts recommending between $6.3 and $5.95.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $4.47B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.62B to a low estimate of $4.32B. As of the current estimate, Aflac Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $5.4B, an estimated decrease of -17.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.43B, a decrease of -3.00% over than the figure of -$17.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.19B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AFL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.5B, down -8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.65B and the low estimate is $16.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.