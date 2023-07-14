Analyzing Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)’s quick and current ratios

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) closed the day trading at $26.82 up 0.86% from the previous closing price of $26.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5922716 shares were traded. EPD stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.60.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EPD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 765.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 54.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when TEAGUE AJ bought 11,950 shares for $25.15 per share. The transaction valued at 300,542 led to the insider holds 2,491,895 shares of the business.

TEAGUE AJ bought 3,985 shares of EPD for $100,223 on Mar 20. The Co-Chief Executive Officer now owns 70,731 shares after completing the transaction at $25.15 per share. On Dec 27, another insider, BARTH CARIN MARCY, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $23.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 119,950 and bolstered with 75,776 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EPD now has a Market Capitalization of 58.32B and an Enterprise Value of 86.83B. As of this moment, Enterprise’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EPD has reached a high of $27.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.47.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EPD traded about 4.05M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EPD traded about 3.55M shares per day. A total of 2.17B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.47B. Insiders hold about 32.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EPD as of Jun 29, 2023 were 12.28M with a Short Ratio of 12.28M, compared to 11M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.56% and a Short% of Float of 0.84%.

Dividends & Splits

EPD’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.96, up from 1.93 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.63. The current Payout Ratio is 74.90% for EPD, which recently paid a dividend on May 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 21, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.69 and $2.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.58. EPS for the following year is $2.69, with 17 analysts recommending between $2.84 and $2.52.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $12.81B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.25B to a low estimate of $12.38B. As of the current estimate, Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s year-ago sales were $16.06B, an estimated decrease of -20.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.28B, a decrease of -6.50% over than the figure of -$20.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.04B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EPD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $60.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $53.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $58.19B, down -8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $57.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $72.91B and the low estimate is $51.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.