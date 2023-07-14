Analyzing TFI International Inc. (TFII)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, TFI International Inc.’s stock clocked out at $110.33, up 0.81% from its previous closing price of $109.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 647586 shares were traded. TFII stock price reached its highest trading level at $110.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $108.90.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TFII’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 68.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TFII now has a Market Capitalization of 9.51B and an Enterprise Value of 11.07B. As of this moment, TFI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TFII has reached a high of $128.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 108.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 108.37.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TFII traded 264.15K shares on average per day over the past three months and 300.33k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 86.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.17M. Insiders hold about 10.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.78% stake in the company. Shares short for TFII as of Jun 29, 2023 were 532.43k with a Short Ratio of 0.75M, compared to 848.52k on May 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.24, TFII has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.85. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.60.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.09 and a low estimate of $1.4, while EPS last year was $2.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.88, with high estimates of $2.02 and low estimates of $1.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.15 and $5.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.89. EPS for the following year is $8.19, with 19 analysts recommending between $8.79 and $7.3.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $1.91B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.04B to a low estimate of $1.65B. As of the current estimate, TFI International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.42B, an estimated decrease of -21.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.96B, a decrease of -13.00% over than the figure of -$21.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.85B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TFII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.81B, down -13.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.7B and the low estimate is $6.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.