Analyzing Trex Company Inc. (TREX)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Trex Company Inc.’s stock clocked out at $70.51, down -0.33% from its previous closing price of $70.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 763896 shares were traded. TREX stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.74.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TREX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on May 09, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $66 from $54 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TREX now has a Market Capitalization of 7.67B and an Enterprise Value of 8.07B. As of this moment, Trex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TREX has reached a high of $71.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.03.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TREX traded 1.03M shares on average per day over the past three months and 889.55k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 108.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.66M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TREX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.27M with a Short Ratio of 7.14M, compared to 7.15M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.68% and a Short% of Float of 7.58%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.94 and $1.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.58. EPS for the following year is $1.86, with 18 analysts recommending between $2.24 and $1.76.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 18 analysts expect revenue to total $317.08M. It ranges from a high estimate of $320M to a low estimate of $314.09M. As of the current estimate, Trex Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $386.25M, an estimated decrease of -17.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $260.7M, an increase of 38.30% over than the figure of -$17.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $331M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $212.97M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TREX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $987.11M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, down -6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.27B and the low estimate is $1.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.