Analyzing Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Xcel Energy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $64.33, up 0.85% from its previous closing price of $63.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2924948 shares were traded. XEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.51.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of XEL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Carter Brett C sold 30,000 shares for $70.53 per share. The transaction valued at 2,115,921 led to the insider holds 8,146 shares of the business.

O’Connor Timothy John sold 15,625 shares of XEL for $1,087,333 on Apr 28. The EVP, Chief Operations Officer now owns 6,498 shares after completing the transaction at $69.59 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Prager Frank P, who serves as the SVP, Strategy, Security & Ext. of the company, sold 737 shares for $65.00 each. As a result, the insider received 47,905 and left with 29,340 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XEL now has a Market Capitalization of 35.40B and an Enterprise Value of 61.33B. As of this moment, Xcel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XEL has reached a high of $77.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.79.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that XEL traded 3.18M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.42M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 551.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 546.12M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.90% stake in the company. Shares short for XEL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.79M with a Short Ratio of 4.79M, compared to 6.11M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.87% and a Short% of Float of 0.87%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.98, XEL has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.71. The current Payout Ratio is 60.30% for XEL, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 01, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.3, with high estimates of $1.44 and low estimates of $1.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.43 and $3.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.37. EPS for the following year is $3.6, with 14 analysts recommending between $3.71 and $3.45.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $3.36B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.62B to a low estimate of $3.09B. As of the current estimate, Xcel Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.42B, an estimated decrease of -1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.91B, a decrease of -4.30% less than the figure of -$1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.49B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.31B, down -1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.05B and the low estimate is $14.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.