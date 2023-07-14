Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $36.54

As of close of business last night, Apartment Income REIT Corp.’s stock clocked out at $36.54, up 0.41% from its previous closing price of $36.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 533889 shares were traded. AIRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.13.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AIRC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when Murphy Devin Ignatius bought 2,500 shares for $34.00 per share. The transaction valued at 85,000 led to the insider holds 11,386 shares of the business.

Rayis John D bought 1,000 shares of AIRC for $34,480 on Mar 17. The Director now owns 9,412 shares after completing the transaction at $34.48 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Kimmel Keith M, who serves as the President, Property Operations of the company, sold 8,000 shares for $35.75 each. As a result, the insider received 285,990 and left with 34,345 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AIRC now has a Market Capitalization of 5.45B and an Enterprise Value of 9.10B. As of this moment, Apartment’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 294.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.32 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.62.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AIRC is 0.90, which has changed by -1,233.21% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,674.48% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AIRC has reached a high of $46.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.39.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AIRC traded 876.30K shares on average per day over the past three months and 742.08k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 148.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.14M. Insiders hold about 0.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.16% stake in the company. Shares short for AIRC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.16M with a Short Ratio of 2.16M, compared to 2.27M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.45% and a Short% of Float of 2.38%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.80, AIRC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.18.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was $1.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.14 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.34 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $213.53M. It ranges from a high estimate of $219.17M to a low estimate of $206.51M. As of the current estimate, Apartment Income REIT Corp.’s year-ago sales were $183.5M, an estimated increase of 16.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $216.56M, an increase of 11.50% less than the figure of $16.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $228.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $208.47M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AIRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $892.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $816.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $853.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $773.72M, up 10.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $893.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $965M and the low estimate is $840.81M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.