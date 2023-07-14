AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) Stocks Hit Low of $0.3781 Before Closing at $0.38

In the latest session, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) closed at $0.38 down -4.66% from its previous closing price of $0.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0186 from its previous closing price. On the day, 769598 shares were traded. AQB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3781.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 when Myers Gail Sharps bought 10,000 shares for $0.89 per share. The transaction valued at 8,900 led to the insider holds 10,426 shares of the business.

Myers Gail Sharps bought 1 shares of AQB for $1 on Dec 22. The Director now owns 426 shares after completing the transaction at $0.85 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, St.Clare Christine, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $0.78 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,783 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AQB now has a Market Capitalization of 27.18M and an Enterprise Value of -36.49M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -14.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AQB has reached a high of $1.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4318, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6477.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AQB has traded an average of 350.37K shares per day and 509.14k over the past ten days. A total of 71.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.67M. Insiders hold about 1.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AQB as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.72M with a Short Ratio of 1.72M, compared to 1.68M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.41% and a Short% of Float of 2.44%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.41, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $470k this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $500k to a low estimate of $400k. As of the current estimate, AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.07M, an estimated decrease of -56.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $730k, a decrease of -29.80% over than the figure of -$56.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $800k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $600k.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AQB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.14M, down -19.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.4M and the low estimate is $5.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 162.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.