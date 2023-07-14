Arconic Corporation (ARNC)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $29.59 in the prior trading day, Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC) closed at $29.61, up 0.07%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 887628 shares were traded. ARNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.60.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ARNC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Austen William F. bought 10,000 shares for $19.84 per share. The transaction valued at 198,406 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Perreiah Diana B. sold 4,015 shares of ARNC for $110,011 on Aug 25. The Executive Vice President now owns 126,204 shares after completing the transaction at $27.40 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, Miller Melissa M, who serves as the EVP and CHRO of the company, sold 31,122 shares for $28.28 each. As a result, the insider received 880,130 and left with 66,926 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARNC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.97B and an Enterprise Value of 4.54B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 36.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARNC has reached a high of $30.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.38.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 757.88k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 99.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.41M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ARNC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 6M with a Short Ratio of 6.00M, compared to 4.54M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.98% and a Short% of Float of 8.92%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.3 and $1.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.01. EPS for the following year is $2.63, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.95 and $2.31.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $2.19B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.42B to a low estimate of $2.04B. As of the current estimate, Arconic Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.55B, an estimated decrease of -14.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.33B, an increase of 7.20% over than the figure of -$14.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.1B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.96B, down -4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.55B and the low estimate is $8.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.