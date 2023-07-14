Are analysts optimistic about Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s (NASDAQ:DVAX) stock?

The price of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) closed at $14.02 in the last session, up 2.34% from day before closing price of $13.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2905254 shares were traded. DVAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.77.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DVAX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.40 and its Current Ratio is at 9.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on September 27, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Hack Andrew A. F. sold 500,000 shares for $12.68 per share. The transaction valued at 6,340,000 led to the insider holds 2,415,000 shares of the business.

Hack Andrew A. F. sold 1,000,000 shares of DVAX for $10,550,000 on May 18. The Director now owns 2,915,000 shares after completing the transaction at $10.55 per share. On May 04, another insider, Novack David F, who serves as the President & COO of the company, sold 17,515 shares for $10.90 each. As a result, the insider received 190,914 and left with 3,187 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DVAX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.80B and an Enterprise Value of 1.41B. As of this moment, Dynavax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DVAX has reached a high of $17.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.29.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DVAX traded on average about 1.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.23M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 127.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.22M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DVAX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 21.14M with a Short Ratio of 21.14M, compared to 18.7M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.45% and a Short% of Float of 20.09%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.41.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $48.38M. It ranges from a high estimate of $54.57M to a low estimate of $45.5M. As of the current estimate, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s year-ago sales were $256.46M, an estimated decrease of -81.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $52.36M, a decrease of -67.20% over than the figure of -$81.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $46.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DVAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $206.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $188.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $193.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $722.68M, down -73.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $258.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $288.53M and the low estimate is $234.76M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.