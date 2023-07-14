Are US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) shares too expensive at this price?

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) closed the day trading at $44.17 up 0.25% from the previous closing price of $44.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 916511 shares were traded. USFD stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.86.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of USFD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on June 20, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $54 from $46 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when Guberman Steven sold 2,735 shares for $36.54 per share. The transaction valued at 99,937 led to the insider holds 94,579 shares of the business.

Iacobucci Andrew E. sold 2,278 shares of USFD for $83,238 on Mar 30. The insider now owns 185,244 shares after completing the transaction at $36.54 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, Guberman Steven, who serves as the EVP, Nationally Managed Bus. of the company, sold 3,412 shares for $36.60 each. As a result, the insider received 124,879 and left with 99,090 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, USFD now has a Market Capitalization of 10.35B and an Enterprise Value of 15.44B. As of this moment, US’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.44 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, USFD has reached a high of $44.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.29.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, USFD traded about 1.86M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, USFD traded about 1.19M shares per day. A total of 226.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 217.08M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.28% stake in the company. Shares short for USFD as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.59M with a Short Ratio of 5.81M, compared to 5.54M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.39% and a Short% of Float of 2.98%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.78 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.71 and $2.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.59. EPS for the following year is $3.19, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.44 and $2.95.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $9.35B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.69B to a low estimate of $9.19B. As of the current estimate, US Foods Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $8.83B, an estimated increase of 6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.36B, an increase of 6.90% over than the figure of $6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.54B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.11B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for USFD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $36.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.06B, up 6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $37.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.84B and the low estimate is $37.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.