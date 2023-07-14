argenx SE (ARGX) Records 0.6 million Shares Traded, Reaches $377.40 High

After finishing at $369.35 in the prior trading day, argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) closed at $371.42, up 0.56%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 596611 shares were traded. ARGX stock price reached its highest trading level at $377.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $370.02.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ARGX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.40 and its Current Ratio is at 9.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARGX now has a Market Capitalization of 20.85B and an Enterprise Value of 18.67B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 34.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 182.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 30.79 whereas that against EBITDA is -32.53.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ARGX is 0.71, which has changed by 183.42% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,674.48% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ARGX has reached a high of $423.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $333.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 395.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 378.52.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 210.15K shares per day over the past 3-months and 252.13k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 55.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.68M. Shares short for ARGX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.25M with a Short Ratio of 1.25M, compared to 1.12M on May 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.56 and a low estimate of -$3.62, while EPS last year was -$3.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.73, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$2.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.12 and -$9.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.7. EPS for the following year is -$2.57, with 22 analysts recommending between $6.98 and -$10.05.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $244.53M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $259.8M to a low estimate of $218.63M. As of the current estimate, argenx SE’s year-ago sales were $85.18M, an estimated increase of 187.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $264.99M, an increase of 105.20% less than the figure of $187.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $279.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $242.35M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARGX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $959.92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $445.27M, up 130.40% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.8B and the low estimate is $995M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 44.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.