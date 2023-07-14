ATI Inc. (ATI) Stock Closes up 1.99% on Thursday Trading

ATI Inc. (NYSE: ATI) closed the day trading at $46.53 up 1.99% from the previous closing price of $45.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1425443 shares were traded. ATI stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.19.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ATI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 10 when Davis Elliot S sold 7,039 shares for $45.00 per share. The transaction valued at 316,755 led to the insider holds 134,588 shares of the business.

Davis Elliot S sold 7,039 shares of ATI for $299,158 on Jun 29. The Chief Legal & Compl. Officer now owns 141,627 shares after completing the transaction at $42.50 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, Davis Elliot S, who serves as the Chief Legal & Compl. Officer of the company, sold 7,039 shares for $40.00 each. As a result, the insider received 281,560 and left with 148,666 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATI now has a Market Capitalization of 5.98B and an Enterprise Value of 7.51B. As of this moment, ATI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.86 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATI has reached a high of $47.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.28.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ATI traded about 1.18M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ATI traded about 1.43M shares per day. A total of 128.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.99M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.53% stake in the company. Shares short for ATI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 8.63M with a Short Ratio of 8.63M, compared to 9.11M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.71% and a Short% of Float of 11.36%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ATI, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 07, 2016 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 15, 2016. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 29, 1999 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.35 and $2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.26. EPS for the following year is $2.81, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.95 and $2.7.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $1.07B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.09B to a low estimate of $1.05B. As of the current estimate, ATI Inc.’s year-ago sales were $959.5M, an estimated increase of 11.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.09B, an increase of 15.10% over than the figure of $11.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.04B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.84B, up 11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.77B and the low estimate is $4.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.