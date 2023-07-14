AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $1.41

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) closed the day trading at $1.41 down -1.40% from the previous closing price of $1.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3021848 shares were traded. AVRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3600.

For a better understanding of AVRO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVRO now has a Market Capitalization of 62.19M and an Enterprise Value of 8.20M.

Over the past 52 weeks, AVRO has reached a high of $1.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9752, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9431.

Over the past 3-months, AVRO traded about 2.80M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AVRO traded about 3.68M shares per day. A total of 44.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.60M. Insiders hold about 2.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AVRO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.34M with a Short Ratio of 1.34M, compared to 1.42M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.03% and a Short% of Float of 3.48%.

