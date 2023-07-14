Azenta Inc. (AZTA) Stock Price Peaks at $47.49 During Trading

The closing price of Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) was $44.47 for the day, down -9.93% from the previous closing price of $49.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2343103 shares were traded. AZTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.44.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of AZTA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when MARTIN JOSEPH R sold 2,400 shares for $43.07 per share. The transaction valued at 103,368 led to the insider holds 85,175 shares of the business.

McManus Matthew bought 8,625 shares of AZTA for $501,544 on Aug 19. The EVP & Chief Operating Officer now owns 29,467 shares after completing the transaction at $58.15 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, Robertson Lindon G, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 4,350 shares for $57.62 each. As a result, the insider paid 250,647 and bolstered with 100,571 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AZTA now has a Market Capitalization of 2.90B and an Enterprise Value of 1.77B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 36.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AZTA has reached a high of $75.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.00.

Shares Statistics:

AZTA traded an average of 1.14M shares per day over the past three months and 1.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.86M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.87% stake in the company. Shares short for AZTA as of Jun 29, 2023 were 6.9M with a Short Ratio of 6.90M, compared to 6.07M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.58% and a Short% of Float of 12.08%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, AZTA has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.5 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $155.5M to a low estimate of $153.1M. As of the current estimate, Azenta Inc.’s year-ago sales were $132.74M, an estimated increase of 16.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $164.25M, an increase of 19.40% over than the figure of $16.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $167M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $158.8M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AZTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $653M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $638.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $646.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $554.5M, up 16.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $702.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $710M and the low estimate is $691.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.