Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Best Buy Co. Inc.’s stock clocked out at $81.30, up 0.27% from its previous closing price of $81.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1606313 shares were traded. BBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $82.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.76.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BBY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Telsey Advisory Group on February 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $83 from $88 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Scarlett Kathleen sold 34,191 shares for $81.30 per share. The transaction valued at 2,779,684 led to the insider holds 65,039 shares of the business.

SCHULZE RICHARD M sold 250,000 shares of BBY for $20,725,355 on Jun 27. The Chairman Emeritus now owns 390,148 shares after completing the transaction at $82.90 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Barry Corie S, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 17,382 shares for $71.82 each. As a result, the insider received 1,248,427 and left with 383,081 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBY now has a Market Capitalization of 17.74B and an Enterprise Value of 20.63B. As of this moment, Best’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.46 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.85.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BBY is 1.55, which has changed by 1,218.44% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,674.48% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BBY has reached a high of $93.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.75.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BBY traded 2.34M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 218.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.83M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BBY as of Jun 29, 2023 were 9.64M with a Short Ratio of 9.64M, compared to 10.12M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.42% and a Short% of Float of 5.72%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.56, BBY has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.68. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.94. The current Payout Ratio is 59.30% for BBY, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 03, 2005 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 21 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.23 and a low estimate of $0.99, while EPS last year was $1.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.47 and low estimates of $1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.33 and $5.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.07. EPS for the following year is $6.85, with 25 analysts recommending between $7.5 and $5.55.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 19 analysts expect revenue to total $9.51B. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.67B to a low estimate of $9.34B. As of the current estimate, Best Buy Co. Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.33B, an estimated decrease of -7.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $44.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $43.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.3B, down -4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $45.7B and the low estimate is $42.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.