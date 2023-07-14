BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $63.15

As of close of business last night, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $63.15, down -3.44% from its previous closing price of $65.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3986915 shares were traded. BJ stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.09.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BJ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 365.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on February 08, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $72.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when Schwartz Monica sold 15,168 shares for $61.85 per share. The transaction valued at 938,141 led to the insider holds 25,962 shares of the business.

Desroches Jeff sold 7,059 shares of BJ for $544,149 on Mar 09. The EVP, Chief Operations Officer now owns 84,822 shares after completing the transaction at $77.09 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, Desroches Jeff, who serves as the EVP, Chief Operations Officer of the company, sold 1,716 shares for $74.83 each. As a result, the insider received 128,408 and left with 91,881 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BJ now has a Market Capitalization of 8.49B and an Enterprise Value of 11.53B. As of this moment, BJ’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BJ has reached a high of $80.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.22.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BJ traded 2.18M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.24M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 133.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.90M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BJ as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.54M with a Short Ratio of 6.34M, compared to 5.01M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.12% and a Short% of Float of 5.16%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.03 and a low estimate of $0.85, while EPS last year was $1.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1, with high estimates of $1.1 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.02 and $3.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.9. EPS for the following year is $4.19, with 20 analysts recommending between $4.4 and $3.87.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $5.16B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.36B to a low estimate of $4.87B. As of the current estimate, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.1B, an estimated increase of 1.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BJ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.92B, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.93B and the low estimate is $20.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.