Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $27.31

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) closed the day trading at $27.31 down -0.51% from the previous closing price of $27.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 546430 shares were traded. BXSL stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.29.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BXSL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 43.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Janney on November 11, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $27 from $26 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Whitaker Carlos bought 3,895 shares for $25.68 per share. The transaction valued at 100,024 led to the insider holds 3,895 shares of the business.

Marshall Brad bought 7,900 shares of BXSL for $188,621 on Nov 21. The CEO now owns 203,184 shares after completing the transaction at $23.88 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Rubenstein Katherine, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 3,359 shares for $23.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 80,045 and bolstered with 3,359 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BXSL now has a Market Capitalization of 4.52B. As of this moment, Blackstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BXSL has reached a high of $27.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.63.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BXSL traded about 661.95K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BXSL traded about 518.56k shares per day. A total of 160.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.59M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BXSL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.25M with a Short Ratio of 1.25M, compared to 1.41M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.76% and a Short% of Float of 0.76%.

Dividends & Splits

BXSL’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.08, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.39%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.02 and a low estimate of $0.97, while EPS last year was $0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.94, with high estimates of $1 and low estimates of $0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.84 and $3.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.71. EPS for the following year is $3.3, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.99 and $2.97.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $270.69M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $278.36M to a low estimate of $255.3M. As of the current estimate, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s year-ago sales were $186.99M, an estimated increase of 44.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $264.75M, an increase of 16.70% less than the figure of $44.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $282.33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $253M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BXSL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $850.29M, up 24.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $997.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $917.54M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.