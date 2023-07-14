Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Stock Closes down -0.19% on Thursday Trading

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) closed the day trading at $68.53 down -0.19% from the previous closing price of $68.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 939851 shares were traded. BRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.06.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BRO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on April 18, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $69 from $62 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when Masojada Bronislaw Edmund bought 4,000 shares for $65.78 per share. The transaction valued at 263,120 led to the insider holds 4,000 shares of the business.

PROCTOR H PALMER JR sold 448 shares of BRO for $29,425 on May 01. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $65.68 per share. On May 01, another insider, PROCTOR H PALMER JR, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1 shares for $65.66 each. As a result, the insider received 66 and left with 41,098 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRO now has a Market Capitalization of 19.44B and an Enterprise Value of 22.98B. As of this moment, Brown’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRO has reached a high of $69.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.18.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BRO traded about 1.33M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BRO traded about 1.21M shares per day. A total of 278.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 235.82M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BRO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.43M with a Short Ratio of 2.43M, compared to 2.9M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.86% and a Short% of Float of 1.03%.

Dividends & Splits

BRO’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.46, up from 0.44 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.79. The current Payout Ratio is 17.90% for BRO, which recently paid a dividend on May 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 28, 2018 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.63 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.6 and $2.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.53. EPS for the following year is $2.8, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.86 and $2.7.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $997.51M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.03B to a low estimate of $955.54M. As of the current estimate, Brown & Brown Inc.’s year-ago sales were $839.7M, an estimated increase of 18.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.02B, an increase of 8.00% less than the figure of $18.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $993.94M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.57B, up 14.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.47B and the low estimate is $4.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.