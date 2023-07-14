Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. (CVKD) Shares Decline by -29.77% to Close at $1.58

As of close of business last night, Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.58, down -29.77% from its previous closing price of $2.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.6699 from its previous closing price. On the day, 821039 shares were traded. CVKD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5600.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CVKD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.10 and its Current Ratio is at 11.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when MURPHY JOHN RAYMOND bought 10,000 shares for $1.39 per share. The transaction valued at 13,900 led to the insider holds 594,792 shares of the business.

MURPHY JOHN RAYMOND bought 20,000 shares of CVKD for $33,398 on Mar 16. The Director now owns 574,792 shares after completing the transaction at $1.67 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CVKD now has a Market Capitalization of 18.52M and an Enterprise Value of 14.53M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVKD has reached a high of $6.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4974, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7139.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CVKD traded 333.18K shares on average per day over the past three months and 2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 10.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.55M. Shares short for CVKD as of Jun 29, 2023 were 72.85k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 69.34k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.62% and a Short% of Float of 1.72%.