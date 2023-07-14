Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $45.53

As of close of business last night, Campbell Soup Company’s stock clocked out at $45.53, down -0.85% from its previous closing price of $45.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2207803 shares were traded. CPB stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.40.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CPB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 61.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 59.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Ciongoli Adam G. sold 37,354 shares for $56.86 per share. The transaction valued at 2,123,948 led to the insider holds 99,385 shares of the business.

Ciongoli Adam G. sold 44,232 shares of CPB for $2,497,339 on Dec 08. The Executive Vice President now owns 136,739 shares after completing the transaction at $56.46 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, Sanzio Anthony, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 1,800 shares for $56.10 each. As a result, the insider received 100,980 and left with 12,645 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CPB now has a Market Capitalization of 13.57B and an Enterprise Value of 18.11B. As of this moment, Campbell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPB has reached a high of $57.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.99.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CPB traded 2.57M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.32M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 299.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 192.10M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CPB as of Jun 29, 2023 were 14.84M with a Short Ratio of 14.84M, compared to 14.03M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.98% and a Short% of Float of 7.84%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.48, CPB has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.18. The current Payout Ratio is 56.30% for CPB, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 17, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.01, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of $0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.05 and $2.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.01. EPS for the following year is $3.13, with 15 analysts recommending between $3.18 and $3.06.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $2.07B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.15B to a low estimate of $2.03B. As of the current estimate, Campbell Soup Company’s year-ago sales were $1.99B, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.56B, up 9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.57B and the low estimate is $9.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.