CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $4.66 in the prior trading day, CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) closed at $4.65, down -0.21%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 513937 shares were traded. PRTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5500.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PRTS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on March 04, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Lockwood Ryan sold 818 shares for $4.43 per share. The transaction valued at 3,624 led to the insider holds 59,917 shares of the business.

Lockwood Ryan sold 7,775 shares of PRTS for $39,497 on Apr 19. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 58,367 shares after completing the transaction at $5.08 per share. On Apr 19, another insider, Subramanian Kals, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 4,953 shares for $5.08 each. As a result, the insider received 25,161 and left with 25,119 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRTS now has a Market Capitalization of 261.94M and an Enterprise Value of 257.00M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRTS has reached a high of $9.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2546, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3103.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 686.83K shares per day over the past 3-months and 723.59k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 55.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.24M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PRTS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.2M with a Short Ratio of 1.20M, compared to 1.56M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.13% and a Short% of Float of 2.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.1. EPS for the following year is $0, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.09 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $175.77M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $176.7M to a low estimate of $175M. As of the current estimate, CarParts.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $176.22M, an estimated decrease of -0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $172.87M, an increase of 2.50% over than the figure of -$0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $176.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $168.1M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $693M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $677.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $686.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $661.6M, up 3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $740.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $768.7M and the low estimate is $714.93M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.