ChampionX Corporation (CHX) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, ChampionX Corporation’s stock clocked out at $34.02, down -0.18% from its previous closing price of $34.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1542554 shares were traded. CHX stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.75.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CHX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on October 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $28 from $38 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 12 when Somasundaram Sivasankaran sold 14,326 shares for $34.00 per share. The transaction valued at 487,084 led to the insider holds 476,786 shares of the business.

Mahoney Paul E sold 1,171 shares of CHX for $36,641 on Feb 13. The insider now owns 119,816 shares after completing the transaction at $31.29 per share. On Jan 09, another insider, Marcos Antoine, who serves as the VP, Corp Controller, CAO of the company, sold 146,955 shares for $30.00 each. As a result, the insider received 4,408,650 and left with 42,380 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHX now has a Market Capitalization of 6.74B and an Enterprise Value of 7.17B. As of this moment, ChampionX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.84 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHX has reached a high of $34.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.27.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CHX traded 1.40M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.91M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 198.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 197.74M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.41% stake in the company. Shares short for CHX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 7.84M with a Short Ratio of 7.84M, compared to 8.51M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.96% and a Short% of Float of 5.12%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.31, CHX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.34. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.01%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.96 and $1.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.89. EPS for the following year is $2.39, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.67 and $2.08.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $980.73M. It ranges from a high estimate of $987.2M to a low estimate of $969.76M. As of the current estimate, ChampionX Corporation’s year-ago sales were $932.57M, an estimated increase of 5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.01B, a decrease of -0.80% less than the figure of $5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.81B, up 4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.38B and the low estimate is $4.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.