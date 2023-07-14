Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Stocks Reach New Highs at $127.57 During Trading Session

After finishing at $126.19 in the prior trading day, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) closed at $127.57, up 1.09%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 969237 shares were traded. CHKP stock price reached its highest trading level at $128.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $126.49.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CHKP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on May 09, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $130.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHKP now has a Market Capitalization of 14.92B and an Enterprise Value of 13.24B. As of this moment, Check’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHKP has reached a high of $135.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $107.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 124.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 125.62.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 945.51K shares per day over the past 3-months and 926.45k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 119.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.67M. Insiders hold about 24.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CHKP as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.95M with a Short Ratio of 5.95M, compared to 5.34M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.09% and a Short% of Float of 6.78%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 29 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.92 and a low estimate of $1.85, while EPS last year was $1.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.97, with high estimates of $2.07 and low estimates of $1.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.27 and $7.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.02. EPS for the following year is $8.8, with 30 analysts recommending between $9.58 and $8.29.

Revenue Estimates

28 analysts predict $589.03M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $597.93M to a low estimate of $582.6M. As of the current estimate, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $571.1M, an estimated increase of 3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 28 analysts are estimating revenue of $600.14M, an increase of 4.90% over than the figure of $3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $606.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $593.2M.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHKP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.33B, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.62B and the low estimate is $2.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.