China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $0.21

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) closed the day trading at $0.21 up 1.66% from the previous closing price of $0.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0078 from its previous closing price. On the day, 866336 shares were traded. SXTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2349 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2020.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SXTC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SXTC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.18M and an Enterprise Value of 402.07k. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.14 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SXTC has reached a high of $2.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2230, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4415.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SXTC traded about 740.48K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SXTC traded about 402.92k shares per day. A total of 10.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.94M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SXTC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 104.53k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 94.92k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.00% and a Short% of Float of 1.01%.