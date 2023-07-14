CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Stocks Hit Low of $60.44 Before Closing at $60.83

In the latest session, CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) closed at $60.83 up 0.02% from its previous closing price of $60.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1455684 shares were traded. CMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.44.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CMS Energy Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on June 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $68 from $63 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Hendrian Catherine A sold 7,500 shares for $60.26 per share. The transaction valued at 451,960 led to the insider holds 48,436 shares of the business.

Rich Brian F sold 4,000 shares of CMS for $246,880 on Mar 16. The Senior Vice President now owns 91,927 shares after completing the transaction at $61.72 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Hofmeister Brandon J., who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 1,250 shares for $60.00 each. As a result, the insider received 75,002 and left with 62,881 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMS now has a Market Capitalization of 17.74B and an Enterprise Value of 31.88B. As of this moment, CMS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMS has reached a high of $71.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.30.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CMS has traded an average of 2.20M shares per day and 1.77M over the past ten days. A total of 290.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 288.35M. Insiders hold about 0.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CMS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 8.06M with a Short Ratio of 8.06M, compared to 8.82M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.76% and a Short% of Float of 3.15%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CMS is 1.95, from 1.87 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.73.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.9 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.12 and $3.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.1. EPS for the following year is $3.35, with 14 analysts recommending between $3.39 and $3.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.03B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.09B to a low estimate of $1.97B. As of the current estimate, CMS Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.92B, an estimated increase of 5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.16B, an increase of 23.90% over than the figure of $5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.11B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.6B, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.41B and the low estimate is $8.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.