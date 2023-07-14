Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) closed at $22.48 in the last session, up 4.22% from day before closing price of $21.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2040361 shares were traded. COLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.64.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at COLB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 60.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on July 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $18.50 from $21.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO bought 854 shares for $18.25 per share. The transaction valued at 15,586 led to the insider holds 43,511 shares of the business.

Deer Aaron James bought 854 shares of COLB for $15,586 on Jun 30. The Chief Strategy/Innovation Offc now owns 36,144 shares after completing the transaction at $18.25 per share. On May 24, another insider, EERKES CRAIG D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,381 shares for $21.01 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,025 and bolstered with 29,022 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COLB now has a Market Capitalization of 4.69B. As of this moment, Columbia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COLB has reached a high of $35.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.73.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, COLB traded on average about 2.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.85M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 208.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.05M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.28% stake in the company. Shares short for COLB as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.84M with a Short Ratio of 5.84M, compared to 6.86M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.80% and a Short% of Float of 3.16%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for COLB is 1.44, which was 1.42 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.05. The current Payout Ratio is 50.50% for COLB, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 09, 2004 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.02 and a low estimate of $0.84, while EPS last year was $0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.96, with high estimates of $1.04 and low estimates of $0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.85 and $3.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.48. EPS for the following year is $3.84, with 11 analysts recommending between $4.4 and $3.34.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $585.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $593.1M to a low estimate of $571.77M. As of the current estimate, Columbia Banking System Inc.’s year-ago sales were $172.46M, an estimated increase of 239.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $583.51M, an increase of 208.50% less than the figure of $239.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $597.71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $564.02M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $721.98M, up 201.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.4B and the low estimate is $2.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.