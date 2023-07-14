Consensus estimate for Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK)’s next quarter EPS at $0.04

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) closed the day trading at $78.17 down -0.91% from the previous closing price of $78.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 507841 shares were traded. SHAK stock price reached its highest trading level at $80.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.14.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SHAK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when Koff Zach sold 5,000 shares for $75.00 per share. The transaction valued at 375,000 led to the insider holds 38,682 shares of the business.

Koff Zach sold 5,000 shares of SHAK for $300,000 on Feb 02. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 31,085 shares after completing the transaction at $60.00 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Flug Jeffrey, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,864 shares for $60.07 each. As a result, the insider received 111,970 and left with 6,983 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHAK now has a Market Capitalization of 3.08B and an Enterprise Value of 3.52B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 49.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHAK has reached a high of $79.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 70.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.63.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SHAK traded about 859.94K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SHAK traded about 654.54k shares per day. A total of 39.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.26M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SHAK as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.46M with a Short Ratio of 2.60M, compared to 2.91M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.23% and a Short% of Float of 9.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.31 and -$0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 17 analysts recommending between $0.45 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $274.11M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $280M to a low estimate of $271.1M. As of the current estimate, Shake Shack Inc.’s year-ago sales were $230.75M, an estimated increase of 18.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $277M, an increase of 22.60% over than the figure of $18.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $283M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $271.5M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHAK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $900.49M, up 21.40% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.33B and the low estimate is $1.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.