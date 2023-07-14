Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ) closed at $252.75 in the last session, up 0.74% from day before closing price of $250.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 621194 shares were traded. STZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $253.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $250.55.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at STZ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 239.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on July 03, 2023, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $280 from $275 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when SANDS ROBERT sold 3,858,476 shares for $223.53 per share. The transaction valued at 862,485,140 led to the insider holds 20,488,818 shares of the business.

SANDS RICHARD sold 3,858,476 shares of STZ for $862,485,140 on May 10. The Director now owns 20,488,818 shares after completing the transaction at $223.53 per share. On May 10, another insider, WildStar Partners LLC, who serves as the Member of 10% owner group of the company, sold 3,858,476 shares for $223.53 each. As a result, the insider received 862,485,140 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STZ now has a Market Capitalization of 46.33B and an Enterprise Value of 58.49B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 63.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STZ has reached a high of $261.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $208.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 239.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 232.81.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, STZ traded on average about 1.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.28M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 183.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 149.77M. Insiders hold about 7.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.70% stake in the company. Shares short for STZ as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.45M with a Short Ratio of 2.45M, compared to 2.5M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.34% and a Short% of Float of 1.39%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for STZ is 3.56, which was 3.29 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.45.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.72 and a low estimate of $3.15, while EPS last year was $3.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.11, with high estimates of $3.21 and low estimates of $3.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.93 and $11.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.66. EPS for the following year is $13.31, with 17 analysts recommending between $14.09 and $12.65.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.81B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.93B to a low estimate of $2.66B. As of the current estimate, Constellation Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.51B, an estimated increase of 11.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.45B, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.8B and the low estimate is $10.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.