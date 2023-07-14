CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Records 0.17% Price increase in Thursday Trading

The closing price of CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) was $88.69 for the day, up 0.17% from the previous closing price of $88.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2344236 shares were traded. CSGP stock price reached its highest trading level at $89.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $88.58.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CSGP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 99.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.20 and its Current Ratio is at 13.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on December 16, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $100.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when Ruggles Lisa sold 30,474 shares for $91.42 per share. The transaction valued at 2,785,933 led to the insider holds 156,208 shares of the business.

Wheeler Scott T sold 21,530 shares of CSGP for $1,922,629 on Jun 28. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 324,714 shares after completing the transaction at $89.30 per share. On Jun 27, another insider, SIMURO FRANK, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 92,300 shares for $89.65 each. As a result, the insider received 8,274,695 and left with 264,483 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CSGP now has a Market Capitalization of 36.23B and an Enterprise Value of 32.28B. As of this moment, CoStar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 96.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 59.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 61.33.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CSGP is 0.91, which has changed by 4,803.87% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,674.48% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CSGP has reached a high of $92.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.70.

Shares Statistics:

CSGP traded an average of 2.81M shares per day over the past three months and 5.76M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 404.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 402.42M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.75% stake in the company. Shares short for CSGP as of Jun 29, 2023 were 7.05M with a Short Ratio of 7.05M, compared to 6.11M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.73% and a Short% of Float of 1.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.24 and $1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.22. EPS for the following year is $1.49, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.69 and $1.36.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $608.07M to a low estimate of $606.24M. As of the current estimate, CoStar Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $536.31M, an estimated increase of 13.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $632.46M, an increase of 13.90% over than the figure of $13.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $635.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $630.32M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSGP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.18B, up 13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.98B and the low estimate is $2.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.