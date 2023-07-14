Coty Inc. (COTY) Stocks Hit Low of $12.13 Before Closing at $12.36

In the latest session, Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) closed at $12.36 down -1.59% from its previous closing price of $12.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6476665 shares were traded. COTY stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.13.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Coty Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 42.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on February 17, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Goudet Olivier bought 100,000 shares for $7.61 per share. The transaction valued at 760,980 led to the insider holds 1,039,129 shares of the business.

Goudet Olivier bought 100,000 shares of COTY for $755,970 on Nov 14. The Director now owns 939,129 shares after completing the transaction at $7.56 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Goudet Olivier, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $7.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 734,760 and bolstered with 839,129 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COTY now has a Market Capitalization of 10.54B and an Enterprise Value of 15.05B. As of this moment, Coty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 66.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COTY has reached a high of $13.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.92.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, COTY has traded an average of 5.17M shares per day and 5.66M over the past ten days. A total of 851.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 351.59M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.80% stake in the company. Shares short for COTY as of Jun 29, 2023 were 21.55M with a Short Ratio of 21.55M, compared to 19.21M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.53% and a Short% of Float of 5.97%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.56 and $0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.54. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.6 and $0.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.3B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.33B to a low estimate of $1.26B. As of the current estimate, Coty Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.17B, an estimated increase of 11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.5B, an increase of 8.90% less than the figure of $11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.52B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.48B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COTY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.3B, up 3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.95B and the low estimate is $5.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.