Crocs Inc. (CROX) Stocks Hit Low of $123.75 Before Closing at $125.99

In the latest session, Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) closed at $125.99 down -0.34% from its previous closing price of $126.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1785987 shares were traded. CROX stock price reached its highest trading level at $129.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $123.75.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Crocs Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 61.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Poole Michelle sold 8,832 shares for $111.00 per share. The transaction valued at 980,352 led to the insider holds 110,209 shares of the business.

Poole Michelle sold 10,125 shares of CROX for $1,092,456 on May 26. The President now owns 119,041 shares after completing the transaction at $107.90 per share. On Apr 24, another insider, Rees Andrew, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $150.05 each. As a result, the insider received 1,500,546 and left with 89,748 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CROX now has a Market Capitalization of 7.81B and an Enterprise Value of 10.24B. As of this moment, Crocs’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CROX has reached a high of $151.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 113.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 108.72.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CROX has traded an average of 1.86M shares per day and 1.52M over the past ten days. A total of 61.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.06M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CROX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 6.23M with a Short Ratio of 6.23M, compared to 6.18M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.04% and a Short% of Float of 13.75%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.02 and a low estimate of $2.89, while EPS last year was $3.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.09, with high estimates of $3.25 and low estimates of $2.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.81 and $10.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.53. EPS for the following year is $12.97, with 12 analysts recommending between $14.86 and $10.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.04B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.05B to a low estimate of $1.03B. As of the current estimate, Crocs Inc.’s year-ago sales were $964.58M, an estimated increase of 8.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.06B, an increase of 12.30% over than the figure of $8.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.04B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CROX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.55B, up 13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.79B and the low estimate is $4.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.