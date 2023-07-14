DaVita Inc. (DVA) Records 0.58 million Shares Traded, Reaches $105.35 High

After finishing at $104.25 in the prior trading day, DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) closed at $103.26, down -0.95%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 583443 shares were traded. DVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $105.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $102.50.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DVA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on November 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $72 from $97 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when YALE PHYLLIS R sold 2,196 shares for $95.26 per share. The transaction valued at 209,195 led to the insider holds 13,110 shares of the business.

Rodriguez Javier sold 16,916 shares of DVA for $1,682,089 on May 10. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 315,622 shares after completing the transaction at $99.44 per share. On May 10, another insider, Waters Kathleen Alyce, who serves as the Chief Legal & Pub. Affairs Off of the company, sold 15,941 shares for $99.24 each. As a result, the insider received 1,581,990 and left with 91,245 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DVA now has a Market Capitalization of 9.37B and an Enterprise Value of 20.51B. As of this moment, DaVita’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.76 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DVA has reached a high of $104.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 97.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 84.27.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 650.77K shares per day over the past 3-months and 630.37k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 90.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.34M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DVA as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.64M with a Short Ratio of 2.64M, compared to 2.84M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.91% and a Short% of Float of 4.89%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.93 and a low estimate of $1.55, while EPS last year was $2.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.9, with high estimates of $1.95 and low estimates of $1.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.09 and $6.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.65. EPS for the following year is $7.22, with 7 analysts recommending between $7.98 and $5.94.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $2.95B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.99B to a low estimate of $2.92B. As of the current estimate, DaVita Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.93B, an estimated increase of 0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3B, an increase of 0.70% less than the figure of $0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.97B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.61B, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.39B and the low estimate is $12.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.