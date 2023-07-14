Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Records 0.7 million Shares Traded, Reaches $187.29 High

After finishing at $186.78 in the prior trading day, Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) closed at $186.33, down -0.24%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 703337 shares were traded. ECL stock price reached its highest trading level at $187.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $185.11.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ECL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 126.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 112.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Berger Larry L sold 21,708 shares for $181.67 per share. The transaction valued at 3,943,736 led to the insider holds 12,442 shares of the business.

MacLennan David bought 700 shares of ECL for $126,158 on Jun 14. The Director now owns 14,236 shares after completing the transaction at $180.22 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Busch Angela M, who serves as the EVP – CORP STRAT & BUS DEV of the company, sold 3,460 shares for $182.00 each. As a result, the insider received 629,720 and left with 19,680 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ECL now has a Market Capitalization of 53.05B and an Enterprise Value of 61.70B. As of this moment, Ecolab’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ECL has reached a high of $187.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $131.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 176.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 158.98.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.1M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 284.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 283.44M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ECL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.81M with a Short Ratio of 1.81M, compared to 1.78M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.63% and a Short% of Float of 0.73%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ECL’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.08, compared to 2.12 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.04. The current Payout Ratio is 50.90% for ECL, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 08, 2003 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 20 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.25 and a low estimate of $1.18, while EPS last year was $1.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.47, with high estimates of $1.58 and low estimates of $1.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.3 and $4.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.99. EPS for the following year is $5.86, with 23 analysts recommending between $6.6 and $5.25.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $3.86B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.95B to a low estimate of $3.71B. As of the current estimate, Ecolab Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.58B, an estimated increase of 7.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.96B, an increase of 7.80% over than the figure of $7.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.79B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ECL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.19B, up 8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.84B and the low estimate is $15.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.