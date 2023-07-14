Elastic N.V. (ESTC)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Elastic N.V.’s stock clocked out at $71.08, up 0.44% from its previous closing price of $70.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1287439 shares were traded. ESTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.44.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ESTC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 204.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Chadwick Jonathan sold 25,000 shares for $64.57 per share. The transaction valued at 1,614,210 led to the insider holds 7,729 shares of the business.

Herzog Carolyn sold 1,320 shares of ESTC for $84,744 on Jul 03. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 84,643 shares after completing the transaction at $64.20 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, Banon Shay, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 150,000 shares for $70.24 each. As a result, the insider received 10,535,649 and left with 7,943,854 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ESTC now has a Market Capitalization of 6.92B and an Enterprise Value of 6.60B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.18 whereas that against EBITDA is -38.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESTC has reached a high of $91.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.41.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ESTC traded 1.23M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 96.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.04M. Insiders hold about 9.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ESTC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.11M with a Short Ratio of 2.37M, compared to 3.2M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.17% and a Short% of Float of 2.64%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and $0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.98. EPS for the following year is $1.41, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.7 and $0.86.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 18 analysts expect revenue to total $284.39M. It ranges from a high estimate of $286M to a low estimate of $281.6M. As of the current estimate, Elastic N.V.’s year-ago sales were $250.08M, an estimated increase of 13.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.07B, up 16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.55B and the low estimate is $1.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.