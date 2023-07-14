Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) Decline -19.63% in Day Trading, Closes at $7.78

The price of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) closed at $7.78 in the last session, down -19.63% from day before closing price of $9.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 916907 shares were traded. ELOX stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.26.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ELOX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on December 17, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ELOX now has a Market Capitalization of 16.85M and an Enterprise Value of 18.19M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELOX has reached a high of $19.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.02.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ELOX traded on average about 1.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.67M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.90M. Insiders hold about 0.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ELOX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 41.78k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 68.17k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 2.34%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.54 and a low estimate of -$1.54, while EPS last year was -$4.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.5, with high estimates of -$1.5 and low estimates of -$1.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$7.15 and -$7.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$7.15. EPS for the following year is -$8.93, with 1 analysts recommending between -$8.93 and -$8.93.