eMagin Corporation (EMAN) Shares Rise by 1.01% to Close at $2.00

As of close of business last night, eMagin Corporation’s stock clocked out at $2.00, up 1.01% from its previous closing price of $1.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 714867 shares were traded. EMAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9700.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EMAN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on March 16, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 when STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC sold 21,605 shares for $0.85 per share. The transaction valued at 18,299 led to the insider holds 2,762,284 shares of the business.

STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC sold 3,500 shares of EMAN for $2,866 on Jan 05. The 10% Owner now owns 2,783,889 shares after completing the transaction at $0.82 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,800 shares for $0.81 each. As a result, the insider received 1,458 and left with 2,787,389 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EMAN now has a Market Capitalization of 166.08M and an Enterprise Value of 177.05M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 660.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EMAN has reached a high of $2.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9354, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3370.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EMAN traded 1.08M shares on average per day over the past three months and 454.81k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 81.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.22M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EMAN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 910.49k with a Short Ratio of 0.91M, compared to 1.82M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.10% and a Short% of Float of 1.15%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.1. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.11.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $6.96M. It ranges from a high estimate of $7M to a low estimate of $6.92M. As of the current estimate, eMagin Corporation’s year-ago sales were $7.16M, an estimated decrease of -2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.66M, an increase of 0.50% over than the figure of -$2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.92M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.4M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EMAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.14M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.53M, down -2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.31M and the low estimate is $31.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.