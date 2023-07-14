Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) closed at $3.64 in the last session, up 1.96% from day before closing price of $3.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3735060 shares were traded. ENIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5950.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ENIC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on September 29, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.74.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENIC now has a Market Capitalization of 5.00B and an Enterprise Value of 6.91B. As of this moment, Enel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 0.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENIC has reached a high of $3.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1238, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3647.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ENIC traded on average about 1.42M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.16M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.38B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 496.65M. Shares short for ENIC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 628.22k with a Short Ratio of 4.03M, compared to 1.72M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ENIC is 0.35, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.16.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $24.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $24.09 and a low estimate of $24.09, while EPS last year was -$8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $40.15, with high estimates of $40.15 and low estimates of $40.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $273.74 and $216.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $245.27. EPS for the following year is $296.24, with 2 analysts recommending between $359.6 and $232.87.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.04B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.04B to a low estimate of $1.04B. As of the current estimate, Enel Chile S.A.’s year-ago sales were $1.02B, an estimated increase of 1.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.96B, down -19.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.14B and the low estimate is $3.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.