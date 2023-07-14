Eneti Inc. (NETI) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Eneti Inc. (NYSE: NETI) closed at $13.16 up 0.46% from its previous closing price of $13.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 684989 shares were traded. NETI stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.05.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Eneti Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NETI now has a Market Capitalization of 508.60M and an Enterprise Value of 452.03M. As of this moment, Eneti’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NETI has reached a high of $13.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.60.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NETI has traded an average of 735.11K shares per day and 470.79k over the past ten days. A total of 36.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.27M. Insiders hold about 28.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NETI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.44M with a Short Ratio of 1.44M, compared to 2.29M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.74% and a Short% of Float of 5.89%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NETI is 0.04, from 0.04 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.56.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $1.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and -$0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.37 and -$0.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $38.29M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $42.69M to a low estimate of $35.25M. As of the current estimate, Eneti Inc.’s year-ago sales were $61.28M, an estimated decrease of -37.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.97M, a decrease of -29.50% over than the figure of -$37.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $48.62M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.16M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NETI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $141.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $119.91M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $130.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $199.33M, down -34.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $150.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $166.39M and the low estimate is $137M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.