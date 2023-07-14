Equity Commonwealth (EQC) expected to report EPS of $0 for the current quarter

In the latest session, Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) closed at $20.52 up 0.69% from its previous closing price of $20.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 551935 shares were traded. EQC stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.34.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Equity Commonwealth’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when Shifrin Orrin S sold 50,000 shares for $26.95 per share. The transaction valued at 1,347,500 led to the insider holds 184,345 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EQC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.25B and an Enterprise Value of 241.65M. As of this moment, Equity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 36.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQC has reached a high of $22.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.09.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EQC has traded an average of 825.33K shares per day and 721.74k over the past ten days. A total of 109.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.58M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.39% stake in the company. Shares short for EQC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.31M with a Short Ratio of 2.31M, compared to 3.26M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.10% and a Short% of Float of 2.65%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for EQC, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 21, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2010 when the company split stock in a 1:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $15.24M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $15.24M to a low estimate of $15.24M. As of the current estimate, Equity Commonwealth’s year-ago sales were $15.54M, an estimated decrease of -1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.09M, a decrease of -3.50% less than the figure of -$1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.09M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $60.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $46.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $63.14M, down -25.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $47.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $61.03M and the low estimate is $34.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.