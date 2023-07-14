Etsy Inc. (ETSY)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Etsy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $93.15, up 1.80% from its previous closing price of $91.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3043108 shares were traded. ETSY stock price reached its highest trading level at $94.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $92.29.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ETSY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on June 30, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $108 from $130 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Silverman Josh sold 10,425 shares for $83.80 per share. The transaction valued at 873,618 led to the insider holds 14,674 shares of the business.

SCOTT RYAN M. sold 238 shares of ETSY for $19,948 on Jul 05. The Chief Marketing Officer now owns 2,406 shares after completing the transaction at $83.82 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, Silverman Josh, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 20,850 shares for $95.33 each. As a result, the insider received 1,987,560 and left with 14,674 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ETSY now has a Market Capitalization of 11.49B and an Enterprise Value of 12.84B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.89 whereas that against EBITDA is -22.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETSY has reached a high of $149.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $78.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 90.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 109.69.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ETSY traded 3.40M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 124.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.34M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.74% stake in the company. Shares short for ETSY as of Jun 14, 2023 were 12.07M with a Short Ratio of 11.76M, compared to 11.95M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.78% and a Short% of Float of 11.11%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 22 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.85 and $1.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.37. EPS for the following year is $3.06, with 26 analysts recommending between $4.94 and $2.1.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 24 analysts expect revenue to total $618.53M. It ranges from a high estimate of $633M to a low estimate of $590M. As of the current estimate, Etsy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $585.13M, an estimated increase of 5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $634.91M, an increase of 12.50% over than the figure of $5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $664.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $599.28M.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETSY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.57B, up 7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.3B and the low estimate is $2.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.