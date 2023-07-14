Examining BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) closed at $7.35 up 2.37% from its previous closing price of $7.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4241076 shares were traded. BCRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.31.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when SANDERS MACHELLE sold 4,000 shares for $7.98 per share. The transaction valued at 31,920 led to the insider holds 25,611 shares of the business.

Hutson Nancy J sold 12,866 shares of BCRX for $103,443 on Jun 14. The Director now owns 81,818 shares after completing the transaction at $8.04 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Thackray Helen M., who serves as the Chief R&D Officer of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $8.29 each. As a result, the insider received 58,030 and left with 207,275 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BCRX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.39B and an Enterprise Value of 1.75B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.03 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCRX has reached a high of $15.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.00.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BCRX has traded an average of 2.75M shares per day and 2.18M over the past ten days. A total of 188.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.56M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BCRX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 37.39M with a Short Ratio of 37.39M, compared to 35.58M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.79% and a Short% of Float of 22.23%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.67 and -$1.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.94. EPS for the following year is -$0.54, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$1.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $81.26M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $84.13M to a low estimate of $76.99M. As of the current estimate, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.53M, an estimated increase of 24.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $85.72M, an increase of 14.90% less than the figure of $24.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $88.46M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $84.53M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BCRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $333.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $323M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $326.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $270.83M, up 20.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $408.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $435.4M and the low estimate is $330M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.