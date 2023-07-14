Examining Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE: INN) closed at $6.57 down -0.15% from its previous closing price of $6.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 789955 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Summit Hotel Properties Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Stanner Jonathan P bought 21,870 shares for $6.90 per share. The transaction valued at 150,903 led to the insider holds 1,217,705 shares of the business.

Taitz Hope S bought 5,000 shares of INN for $34,450 on Mar 16. The Director now owns 64,965 shares after completing the transaction at $6.89 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Patel Mehulkumar Bhikhubhai, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $8.41 each. As a result, the insider received 25,230 and left with 11,899 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INN now has a Market Capitalization of 706.07M and an Enterprise Value of 2.14B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INN has reached a high of $9.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.30.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, INN has traded an average of 919.51K shares per day and 841.85k over the past ten days. A total of 105.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.75M. Insiders hold about 3.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for INN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.16M with a Short Ratio of 4.16M, compared to 3.13M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.87% and a Short% of Float of 5.99%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for INN is 0.24, from 0.12 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.58%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.17 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.29, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.29 and $0.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $195.08M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $195.57M to a low estimate of $194.58M. As of the current estimate, Summit Hotel Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $183.25M, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $185.27M, an increase of 3.30% less than the figure of $6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $189.41M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $181.19M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $745.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $735.83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $739.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $675.7M, up 9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $762.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $773.23M and the low estimate is $755.01M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.