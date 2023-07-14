Examining Wabash National Corporation (WNC)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) closed at $23.91 down -0.17% from its previous closing price of $23.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 535703 shares were traded. WNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.85.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Wabash National Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Magee Larry J sold 13,000 shares for $26.15 per share. The transaction valued at 339,963 led to the insider holds 111,874 shares of the business.

Smith Dustin T sold 41,327 shares of WNC for $1,126,574 on Mar 08. The SVP, Chief Strategy Officer now owns 59,398 shares after completing the transaction at $27.26 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Pettit Michael N, who serves as the SVP and CFO of the company, sold 36,020 shares for $27.19 each. As a result, the insider received 979,384 and left with 81,474 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WNC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.14B and an Enterprise Value of 1.47B. As of this moment, Wabash’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WNC has reached a high of $30.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.85.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WNC has traded an average of 637.07K shares per day and 665.92k over the past ten days. A total of 47.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.17M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.96% stake in the company. Shares short for WNC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 7.83M with a Short Ratio of 7.83M, compared to 6.16M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.50% and a Short% of Float of 23.96%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WNC is 0.32, from 0.32 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.07. The current Payout Ratio is 10.20% for WNC, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 28, 1994 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.33 and a low estimate of $1.29, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.95, with high estimates of $1.01 and low estimates of $0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.25 and $3.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.13. EPS for the following year is $3.24, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.01 and $2.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $739.98M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $768.6M to a low estimate of $707.02M. As of the current estimate, Wabash National Corporation’s year-ago sales were $642.77M, an estimated increase of 15.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $731.51M, an increase of 11.70% less than the figure of $15.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $768.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $705.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.5B, up 11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.86B and the low estimate is $2.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.