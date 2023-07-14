Fastenal Company (FAST) Stock Price Peaks at $58.53 During Trading

The closing price of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) was $56.70 for the day, down -3.46% from the previous closing price of $58.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7840625 shares were traded. FAST stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.50.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FAST’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 134.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 165.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Owen Terry Modock sold 20,000 shares for $56.15 per share. The transaction valued at 1,123,070 led to the insider holds 7,000 shares of the business.

Drazkowski William Joseph sold 624 shares of FAST for $34,134 on May 12. The EXECUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT now owns 5,997 shares after completing the transaction at $54.70 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, Owen Terry Modock, who serves as the SENIOR EXECUTIVE VP of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $53.24 each. As a result, the insider received 798,640 and left with 7,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FAST now has a Market Capitalization of 32.39B and an Enterprise Value of 32.77B. As of this moment, Fastenal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FAST has reached a high of $59.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.76.

Shares Statistics:

FAST traded an average of 3.15M shares per day over the past three months and 3.54M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 570.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 569.74M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FAST as of Jun 29, 2023 were 14.64M with a Short Ratio of 14.64M, compared to 14.45M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.56% and a Short% of Float of 2.93%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.28, FAST has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.35. The current Payout Ratio is 65.90% for FAST, which recently paid a dividend on May 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 25, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 22, 2019 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.04 and $1.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2. EPS for the following year is $2.15, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.28 and $2.03.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.92B to a low estimate of $1.86B. As of the current estimate, Fastenal Company’s year-ago sales were $1.78B, an estimated increase of 6.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.87B, an increase of 3.50% less than the figure of $6.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.91B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.82B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FAST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.98B, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.13B and the low estimate is $7.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.