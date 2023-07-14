Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (FATP)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Fat Projects Acquisition Corp’s stock clocked out at $10.80, up 0.47% from its previous closing price of $10.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 853059 shares were traded. FATP stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.73.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FATP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.50 and its Current Ratio is at 8.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when AQR Capital Management Holding sold 48,185 shares for $10.90 per share. The transaction valued at 525,217 led to the insider holds 384 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FATP now has a Market Capitalization of 36.29M and an Enterprise Value of 36.52M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FATP has reached a high of $12.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.37.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FATP traded 46.35K shares on average per day over the past three months and 94.35k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 9.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.36M. Shares short for FATP as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.76k with a Short Ratio of 0.00M, compared to 4.69k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.05% and a Short% of Float of 0.36%.