First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $196.95

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) closed the day trading at $196.95 up 1.02% from the previous closing price of $194.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1375189 shares were traded. FSLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $197.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $194.43.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FSLR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on July 10, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $204.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 10 when Verma Kuntal Kumar sold 3,000 shares for $187.52 per share. The transaction valued at 562,560 led to the insider holds 3,242 shares of the business.

Widmar Mark R sold 39,948 shares of FSLR for $7,988,402 on Jun 06. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 90,163 shares after completing the transaction at $199.97 per share. On May 22, another insider, Sweeney Michael T, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $205.14 each. As a result, the insider received 1,435,980 and left with 19,647 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FSLR now has a Market Capitalization of 21.04B and an Enterprise Value of 19.14B. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 510.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 90.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 49.00.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FSLR is 1.37, which has changed by 20,174.66% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,674.48% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FSLR has reached a high of $232.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 193.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 175.59.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FSLR traded about 2.44M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FSLR traded about 1.41M shares per day. A total of 106.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.07M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FSLR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.52M with a Short Ratio of 3.52M, compared to 3.87M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.29% and a Short% of Float of 4.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.88 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.52, with high estimates of $3.09 and low estimates of $2.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.77 and $5.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.2. EPS for the following year is $12.82, with 26 analysts recommending between $15.54 and $10.03.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $720.55M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $812.2M to a low estimate of $673.22M. As of the current estimate, First Solar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $620.96M, an estimated increase of 16.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.01B, an increase of 34.40% over than the figure of $16.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $882.2M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSLR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.62B, up 31.90% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.16B and the low estimate is $3.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.