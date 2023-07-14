Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) Stocks Reach New Highs at $0.51 During Trading Session

After finishing at $0.54 in the prior trading day, Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) closed at $0.51, down -5.91%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0319 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1426485 shares were traded. FBIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5498 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5050.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FBIO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on August 04, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD bought 2,395,209 shares for $0.83 per share. The transaction valued at 2,000,000 led to the insider holds 15,349,091 shares of the business.

WEISS MICHAEL S bought 1,197,604 shares of FBIO for $999,999 on Feb 10. The insider now owns 14,752,034 shares after completing the transaction at $0.83 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, LOBELL J JAY, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 299,401 shares for $0.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 250,000 and bolstered with 1,635,401 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FBIO now has a Market Capitalization of 68.26M and an Enterprise Value of 38.38M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.60 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FBIO has reached a high of $1.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6040, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7259.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 591.69K shares per day over the past 3-months and 404.29k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 101.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.77M. Insiders hold about 22.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FBIO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 540.38k with a Short Ratio of 0.54M, compared to 865.88k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.40% and a Short% of Float of 0.54%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $397.78 and low estimates of $0.59.

